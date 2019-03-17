November 26, 1941-March 14, 2019
MOSCOW, Iowa - Carole Jean Kraft , 77, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home.
Carole was born in Iowa on November 26, 1941, the daughter of Victor W. and Lillian K. (Voelkers) Kraft.
She graduated from Wilton High School in 1959.
Carole retired from Plastic Products in West Branch. In early years, she worked for Caffery Electric in Wilton and Russelloy Foundry in Durant.
She enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, with a sharing of memories at 4p.m.
Private family inurnment will take place at the Durant Cemetery at a later date.
Carole is survived and lovingly remembered by her siblings: Betty (Robert E.) Rahlf of Wilton, Gary (Priscillia) Kraft of Davenport and Dean (Sandra) Kraft of Tipton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to the Durant Ambulance in her memory.