Caroline “Carol” Jean Dudley

October 31, 1945-February 7, 2020

BETTENDORF -- A time to gather to celebrate the life of Caroline Jean “Carol” Dudley, 74, of Bettendorf will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Private services will take place with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.

Carol died Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home in Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Caroline Jean Bolton was born October 31, 1945, in Tennessee a daughter of Floyd and Alberta Bolton. She was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Sanders and they had two sons. She later was united in marriage to Robert L. Dudley on June date 1999.

Carol worked for over 30 years at Oscar Meyer.

Carol was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She'll be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Carol loved to garden and make things grow. She also loved all animals especially dogs.

Memorials made to Genesis Hospice or King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.