Caroline Selma Beuthien

Caroline Selma Beuthien, 96, of Bennett, Iowa, passed away on September 1, 2023, while under the care of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. immediately followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m., all taking place at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, Iowa, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit, officiating. Burial and last rites will conclude in the Inland Cemetery and a desert lunch will follow at the Bennett American Legion Hall.