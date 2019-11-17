November 13, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Carolyn A. Crews, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Carolyn was born a daughter of Herman and Caroline (LaFeber) Carstensen in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Norman E. Crews on September 23, 1961. They spent 37 years together before he passed away on October 24, 1998. She retired from Sears Manufacturing in 1977, after many years of service.
Carolyn was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed spending her time going fishing, camping, cooking, playing Bingo and walking her dog, Mollie.
Those cherishing her memory include her daughters, Deb (Jim) Forsman of Great Falls, Mont., and Lisa Pierce of Davenport, Iowa; sisters, Katy, Barbara and Charlotte; grandchildren, Ryan Short of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jami Forsman of Great Falls, Mont., and R.J. Forsman of Great Falls, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and many family members.