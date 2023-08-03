Carolyn C. Miller

December 17, 1956 - July 31, 2023

Carolyn C. Miller, age 66, of Preston, IA, passed away July 31, 2023, after a brief illness.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL. A celebration of life gathering will then follow at Manny's in Savanna.

Carol was born December 17, 1956, in Savanna, IL, the daughter of William and Jeannine (Bogue) Brossard. She attended Savanna schools, graduating from Savanna High School with the class of 1975. On August 20, 1976, Carol married David Miller, at the Savanna Presbyterian Church.

Carol worked for the Savanna Army Depot for a time, then worked a number of jobs over the years, including at Alco. For the last 13 years before her retirement, she worked at Subway in Bellevue, taking pride in her work and enjoying her colleagues.

Carol was a family woman through and through. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and an even more loving grandmother! She was a giver, who simply enjoyed taking care of others. Carol's idea of family extended past bloodlines, and she considered many close friends to be in that beloved inner circle. She loved to host those she loved and always made sure they had their fill of her fine cooking and tasty baked goods (especially her salsa and cookies). She wasn't going to let you leave empty handed either; food to go was part of the deal when Carol hosted you!

In her free time, Carol loved to golf, often with her dear Dave at her side. Together they entered many tournaments over the years. One year during the Preston Fire Dept. golf tournament at Plum River Golf Course, Carol hit a hole in one, en route to taking home the winning trophy!

Carol leaves behind a legacy of love and commitment to her people (and also her grandpuppies).

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 47 years, David Miller; son, Morgan (Matthew Richardson) Miller, of Des Moines, IA; daughter, Mallory (Zachary) Cameron, of Tulia, TX; grandchildren, Thomas David and Tanner Cole; sisters: Connie (Robert) Nolte, of Savanna, IL, and Anna Schreiner, of Morrison, IL; brother, Tom (Marilyn) Brossard, of Savanna; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends, who as we said, were as good as family to Carol.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeannine; sister, Linda Mitchell; brother, Jim Brossard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Reva Doty; and niece, Alicia Malcomson.