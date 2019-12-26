January 26, 1925-December 23, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Carolyn "Care" H. Wales, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Private entombment will take place at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago.

Carolyn was born on January 26, 1925, in Rock Island, the daughter of Herman and Beatrice (Gould) Hill. She married Martin M. Wales. Carolyn was an interior decorator.

Carolyn is survived by her nephew, Randy (JoAnn) Hill, Bettendorf; and stepsons, Steven (Leigh) Wales, Arizona and Bruce (Nancy) Wales, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Arthur Bud Hill.

