Carroll Hultgren

Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Handicapped Development Center or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Carroll was born in Garnavillo, Iowa, on April 10, 1928, to Calesta and Elmer Hultgren. During World War II, he served in the Navy aboard the USS Sailor and played baseball with the U.S. Naval Receiving Center, Yerba Buena Island, California. He was recalled for Korean Duty as an instructor at the Naval Air Station, Boca Chica, Florida.

Carroll earned a B.A. degree from Luther College and went on to get his Master’s in mathematics. He worked for Quaker Oats Co. and then became sales manager for UBS Chemical Co., Boston, Mass. Carroll entered the teaching profession at Bettendorf Middle School where he taught in the pods. He completed 30 years of teaching mathematics at Rock Island High School. Carroll served on the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church council, was Sunday School superintendent, served on Luther Manor Board of Scott County, was a Handicapped Development booster, was active in the American Legion Post 26 and also active in the National Council of Mathematics Teachers. Carroll and his wife are guardians to Larry Lucier.