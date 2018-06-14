Casey Hitchcock

Sept. 23, 1977 — June 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral service to celebrate the life of Casey L. Hitchcock, 40, of Davenport, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Please honor Casey by wearing jeans and Harley attire. Private burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery at a later date. Following services there will be a celebration of Casey's life at Gunchies, Davenport. Casey passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Casey was born on Sept. 23, 1977, in Davenport a son of Molly Jo (Powers) Broderson and Michael Lee Hitchcock. He was united in marriage to Mandy Sinnott on July 1, 2000.
Casey started in the sprinkler business 21 years ago and was the superintendent at Traco in Milan. He was a member of UA Local 669.
Casey, affectionately known as “Shrek,” was a big, burly and rough-around-the- edges guy, with a heart of gold. Children loved him because he was like a big Teddy bear. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Casey was a founding member of Broken Spokes, a motorcycle club that he served as vice president of.
Survivors include his wife, Mandy; children, Kori and Jacob, all of Davenport; siblings, Michelle (Richard Moeller) Hitchcock, Blue Grass, LeAnn (Jenna Jung) Broderson, Rock Island, Chadwick (Janet) Ennenga, Muscatine, and Dennis Collis, Missouri; stepfather, Lee Broderson, Davenport, mother-in-law, Jo Ann Sinnott, Davenport, sister-in-law, Tammy (Michael) Collins, Blue Grass, many nieces and nephews, his canine pals, Carlos and Jordan, and a special friend, Izzy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Richard Sinnott.