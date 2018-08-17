Catherine Bentley

February 5, 1947-August 14, 2018
DAVENPORT - Catherine “Cathy” Bentley, 71, of Davenport, Iowa, found peace on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to her grandson's education fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Cathy was born on February 5, 1947, to Thomas and Theresa (Vowels) Bickett in Buda, Illinois. She was united in marriage on February 14, 1981, to Gerald Bentley. She was a homemaker who lovingly cared for her family.
Cathy enjoyed reading, playing cards with friends and traveling in her RV with her husband Jerry to National Parks, especially Yellowstone.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughter, Amy (Angel) Vargas, grandsons, Dominic and Lex, five sisters, four brothers, two step-daughters, and one step-son.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Jerry, her parents and one brother.