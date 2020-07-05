August 30, 1928-July 1, 2020

ALBIA, Iowa -- Catherine Eileen Spencer, 91, of Albia, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Generations in Rock Island.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albia. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Melrose, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Cemetery. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eileen was born August 30, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert & Catherine (Sheedy) Coady. She was a 1946 graduate of Moravia High School and was united in marriage to John V. Spencer on June 17, 1946, in Melrose. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming for several years. John preceded her in death on December 28, 2004.

Eileen had worked with the First Iowa State Bank in Albia and later with the Bettendorf Bank/Wells Fargo Bank in Bettendorf. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes basketball fan and adored the company of her grandchildren.