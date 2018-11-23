June 19, 1961-November 24, 2018
DAVENPORT - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Catherine L. Gripp, 57, of Davenport will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the mortuary.
Catherine passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice house following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Cathy asked that her friends and family wear Chicago Cubs attire to the service as she loved her Cubbies. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research, King’s Harvest Ministries, or Grace Lutheran Church.
Catherine was born June 19, 1961, in Davenport, Iowa, to parents Wayne and Judith (Hatfield) Schmidt. She graduated from North Scott High School and later married Stephen Gripp. They had two wonderful children, Kyle and Amanda. Cathy was an active mother who enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating with her family. She was an engaged community member teaching Sunday school, leading the youth group, feeding the homeless, den mother, troop leader, PTA member, and Dad’s Club volunteer. The volunteer work she was most proud of was the years she spent as a board member for North Little League. Before there was a concession stand, Cathy would drive an old milk truck to the park each night. She was very proud of what Ridgeview park and North Little league have become. She held great memories serving with wonderful people and she was proud of the small part she played in the league’s success.
Cathy bowled at Leisure Lanes for 25 years. She was a terrible bowler but she returned each week for the friendships she made. She loved her local pub, the friends she made there, and the memories she made watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. She loved to dance, she loved to sing, and she never met a stranger; only friends. Cathy had 4 grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed every chance she had to spend time with them, play whiffle ball and board games with them, and attend all of their activities. Cathy was employed in various positions with the Davenport Community School District for the past 27 years. Cathy worked many second jobs over the years but recently worked as a companion and caretaker at Ridgecrest. She forged a very special relationship with Helen Hebbeln, her husband Jack, and their family. She considered them extended family.
Left to honor her memory include her beloved parents, Wayne and Judith (Hatfield) Schmidt (Ft. Myers, Fla.). Steve Gripp (Davenport). Son, Kyle (Abby) Gripp (Davenport). Daughter, Amanda Gripp (Davenport). Grandchildren, Ryan, Grace, Jacob, and Hailey Gripp. Sister, Gail (Mike) Hintz (Punta Gorda, Fla.). Brother, Mike (Sherri) Schmidt (Leigh High Acres, Fla.). Step Son, Bryan (Maggie) Gripp (Davenport). As well as nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Extended Family, Tim, Teren, and Tony Bladel (Davenport).
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Art and Virginia Hatfield and Lloyd and Rhoda Schmidt.
