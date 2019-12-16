January 19, 1930-December 11, 2019

EAST MOLINE -- Catherine J. Thompson, 89, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away on December 11, 2019, at Generations at Rock Island.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family with arrangements.

Catherine was born on January 19, 1930, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Maynard and Freda Earnst Thompson. Catherine was first employed with Gloves Factory in Aledo and later as a box assembler with Miller Container in Rock Island. She also was the head housekeeper at the former Stardust in Moline. Catherine took great pride in her Catholic faith.

She is survived by her brother Maynard Thompson, her special nephew, Carl Thompson and his wife Tina, great nephews Carl Brandon, Mike, Greg, Chris, Kaleb and Noah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Al McDonald, Will McDonald, Darrell Thompson Clyde Thompson; sisters, Darlene Thompson, Lillian Horan, Alberta Noble and Bernice Baker.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Generations at Rock Island and Transitions Hospice for all their great care.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.