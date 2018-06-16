February 20, 2018
MUSCATINE — Cecil Holeton, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, at North English Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Cecil's name.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Cecil's arrangements and his family.