Cecil Holeton

February 20, 2018

MUSCATINE — Cecil Holeton, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, at North English Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Cecil's name.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Cecil's arrangements and his family.

