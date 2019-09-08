February 21, 1961-September 6, 2019
OSCO, Ill. - Chad A. Yoder, 58, of rural Osco, died Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Graveside committal services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace Church Cemetery, rural Osco. Memorials may be made to the Chad Yoder Memorial Fund.
Chad Allen Yoder was born February 21, 1961, in Bloomington, Ill., the son of H. Dean and Phyllis J. Smith Yoder. He was educated in Danvers, Ill., and graduated from Olympia High School. His marriage to Robin Wexell took place on November 21, 1990, in Cambridge. Chad loved horses and was a self employed horse trainer in the Cambridge area. He was a member of the United States Trotting Association.
Those surviving are his wife, Robin, a daughter and son-in-law, Callie and Curtis Hull, Silvis, two grandchildren, Maverick and Sawyer Hull, and a step-daughter, Amber Spring, Moline. Other survivors include three brothers, Rick Yoder, Ankeny, Iowa,, Phil Yoder, Mt Ayr, Iowa,, Brett (Debbie) Yoder, Mt Ayr, and seven nieces and nephews.
His parents and a brother, Douglas, preceded him in death.
