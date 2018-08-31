Try 1 month for 99¢
Char Bos

December 26, 1961-August 29, 2018

DAVENPORT — Char D. Bos, 56, of Davenport passed away on August 29, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport.

Char was born on Decemeber 26, 1961, in Tacoma, Washington, to Mike and Linda Lee (Caton) Sexton. She was the kitchen manager at St. Ambrose University for many years. She enjoyed cooking, and watching the Miami Dolphins.

Survivors include her mother; her daughters, Nicole (Travis) Feddersen  and Dustin Sexton; five grandchildren; a sister, Desiree (Keith) Kimmel; and brothers, Mark (Chris) Sexton and David (Heide) Buller.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date that will be announced. Online condolences may be left for the family by viewing this obituary at www.weertsfh.com.

