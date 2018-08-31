December 26, 1961-August 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Char D. Bos, 56, of Davenport passed away on August 29, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport.
Char was born on Decemeber 26, 1961, in Tacoma, Washington, to Mike and Linda Lee (Caton) Sexton. She was the kitchen manager at St. Ambrose University for many years. She enjoyed cooking, and watching the Miami Dolphins.
Survivors include her mother; her daughters, Nicole (Travis) Feddersen and Dustin Sexton; five grandchildren; a sister, Desiree (Keith) Kimmel; and brothers, Mark (Chris) Sexton and David (Heide) Buller.
