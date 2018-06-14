Charles Acri

March 4, 1939 — June 9, 2018
PLANO, Texas — Charles Joseph Acri, 79, of Plano, Texas, formerly of East Moline, completed his life on June 9, 2018, after succumbing to a long and hard fought battle of several different cancers over the past few years. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his family at his son, Tony's, loving home in Rowlett, Texas.
Visitation will be 1–5 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline, Illinois, where a rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, services in Des Moines, will be Monday where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Frank Bognanno at 1 p.m. at Saint Anthony's Church. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.
As a native of Des Moines' south side, he was born on March 4, 1939, the son of Frank and Josephine Pigneri Acri. Chuck attended St. Anthony's parochial school, Dowling High School, and Marquette University. His brother, Ben Acri, said (in reference to his willingness for a good challenge) "Chuck thought the game of football was invented just for him." Perhaps this trait is why he never gave up fighting cancer. This characteristic of confidence prevailed throughout his life.
While growing up in Des Moines he worked for his father's company, Acri Wholesale Grocery. After high school, Chuck traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and attended Marquette University. A year later he returned to his hometown. There, he made the acquaintance of a siding salesman who introduced him to the home improvement industry. In 1959, Chuck married Beverly Zollars-James in Altoona, Iowa.
In 1967, Chuck started a home improvement business, The Acri Company. At that time, he ran an advertising campaign, "The Acri Creature Feature." His most notable tag lines were "Hi, Chuck Acri here!" and "Don't you know."
In 1976, Chuck married Christine Lacona. During their marriage, he opened several businesses. Chuck was always trying something new and was never afraid of a challenge. Lastly, in the twilight of his selling career, he joined three of his sons in Texas in a joint window business venture.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank, whom he lost as a teenager, his mother, Josephine, his brother, Anthony “Tim” Acri, nephew, Pete Acri, his uncles Joe Acri and Pete Acri, both having acted as father figures to him, as well as many others including his father-in-law, Noah Lacona, mother-in-law, Sally Lacona and sister-in-law, Bernadette Lacona-Riley.
Family survivors include his wife Christine; sons, Frank, Mark, Tony (Sara), Jacob (Michelle); daughters, Trina, Kara Palladino (Anthony), and Breanna. He's also survived by his beloved brother, Benjamin (Marguerite), brother-in-law, Jim (Norbeth) Lacona and sisters-in-law, Annie (Richard) Erickson and Teresa Lacona. He was also very proud to have 15 grandchildren and four great-grand children; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Operation Smile in honor of Chuck's charismatic smile.
The Acri Creature Feature was an amazing phenomena within our community, to those of you who would like to show your appreciation and respect, please stop by and share your story with the family.
To quote Chuck's closing statement from his Acri Creature Feature program, "Good night and God bless you all."
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.