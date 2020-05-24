Charles "Charley" Clayton Fairall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 13, 1941-May 16, 2020

DAVENPORT -- On Saturday, May 16th, 2020, loving husband Charles Clayton "Charley" Fairall passed away in Corinth, Texas, at the age of 79.

Charley was born on January 13th, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, to Charles and Helen Fairall. On December 27th, 1964, he married Patricia Louise Gregg in Davenport, Iowa.

Charley achieved 20 years of active duty with the Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Charley then earned his Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Houston. He went on to a successful career with various roles across Texas Instruments, Nortel, and The University of North Texas.

Charley was passionate about helping others. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Lewisville for 34 years, serving as an Usher and a Deacon. He was also a Boy Scout charter organization rep and a merit badge counselor. Charley loved the Marine Corps and continued to be involved through the Marines Corps League in Denton, Texas. He was also an avid animal lover having had many pets and acting as a consistent supporter of the SPCA. Charley was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and his continual sense of optimism.