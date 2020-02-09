Charles “Charlie” W. Cook

Charlie was born May 1, 1931, to Wilbur and Marguerite Cook in Fairfield, Iowa. After graduating from Fairfield High School, he briefly worked at Fairfield Glove Co. before joining the United States Air Force in 1951. Charlie was stationed in Germany and Japan during much of his 20-year career. After retiring from the Air Force, Charlie returned to the Midwest and worked many years at John Deere. Charlie was an avid car lover; he collected and restored vintage cars, and was a member of the Quad City Cruisers. When not working on his own cars, he loved to watch NASCAR and the Indy races, and attended the Grand Prix while stationed in Germany. Charlie also loved animals and the dogs in his neighborhood loved him because they knew he always carried treats for them.