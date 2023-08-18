Charles "Chuck" Logan Luallen

May 13, 1928 - August 16, 2023

Charles "Chuck" Logan Luallen, 95, of Aledo, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation in Aledo.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services at the Aledo Cemetery will be Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. where military rites will be conducted by the Mercer County VFW Post 1571. There is no visitation.

Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be left to the Aledo United Methodist Church or Mercer County VFW Post 1571.

Online condolences may be left at www. fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born May 13, 1928, in Odon, Indiana, to Artie and Alice Burress Luallen. Logan attended the Odon schools and after his father died in 1940, he and his mother moved to Woodhull, Illinois. Logan entered the U.S. Army in 1946, serving in the 63rd Infantry Regiment in Philippines and Korea. Logan married Ella Mae Kernan Dec. 31, 1949, at United Methodist Church in Aledo.

Logan was a truck driver all his life. He was employed at Murdock Trucking Co. of Aledo for almost 30 years until they closed their business and was later employed at Adrian Trucking Co. in Milan, Illinois, until he was 65 years old. He continued to drive locally for various farmers for a few more years, finally retiring in 2009, at the age of 81.

He was gentle, soft spoken and hardworking and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Ella; two daughters: Donna (Jerry) Lee of Longmont, Colorado, and Kathryn Luallen (Brian Hochgurtel) of Berthoud, Colorado; one son, Chuck Luallen of Aledo; six grandchildren: Gerald Matthew Lee of Boulder, Colorado, Wendy Lee (Otto Baechli) of Longmont, Colorado, Keeley Luallen and Wyatt Luallen of Berthoud, Colorado, Brooke (JP) Giraldo of New Fairfield, Connecticut, and Sarah (Flamur) Luallen of Brookfield, Connecticut; great-grandchildren: Tessa Baechli Lee of Longmont, Colorado, Kai Lani and Marlee Giraldo of New Fairfield, Connecticut; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Jessie Sterling, Cora Connour, Juanita Holmes, Esther Holmes; and seven brothers: Raymond, Firman, Sherman, Ira, Clarence, Harold, and William Luallen.