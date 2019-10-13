December 12, 1932-October 9, 2019
BETTENDORF - Charles D. Snyder, 86, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.
Charles was born December 12, 1932, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Lee & Ethel (Nash) Snyder. He had served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
On September 7, 1952, Charles was united in marriage to Betty L. Whitehead in Roswell, New Mexico.
Charles retired in 1993 from John Deere where he was a patternmaker. He drove a school bus for special needs children in the Bettendorf Community School District several years after his retirement.
An accomplished gospel singer, he also enjoyed playing banjo. Charles also enjoyed the time with his grandsons, taking them to many movies.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Betty; his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas & Debra Snyder of Bettendorf; and his grandsons, J.D. (Heather) Snyder and Chad Snyder.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothy; and his brother, Bob.
Charles' family would like to express special thanks to the nurses and staff of Manor Care – Utica Ridge in Davenport for all their exceptional care and comfort.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Charles' obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.