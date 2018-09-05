Charles "Dick" Seaberg

September 9, 1930 - September 1, 2018
AMARILLO, Texas — Charles Richard “Dick” Seaberg, 87, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Cox Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Hesse officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery; 14200 I-27, Amarillo, Texas 79119.
Dick was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Moline, to Ruben and Pearl Seaberg. He graduated from Moline High in 1948. He also attended Moline Community College and the University of Iowa. He married Wanda Jean LaFon on Dec. 21, 1951, in Lubbock, Texas.
Dick served his country in the United States Air Force until being honorably discharged in 1954. Dick was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lubbock, where he was active in many roles. He and Wanda owned and operated a ServiceMaster franchise for many years before retiring. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and being with his family. He was a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol. Dick will be remembered as a loving father, brother and Pa. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda Jean Seaberg; and sister, Joanne Pearl Lund. He is survived by his sons, Chuck and Zanda Seaberg, Bill and Karmyn Seaberg; brothers, George and Sue Seaberg, Riverdale, Iowa' Bill and Ida Seaberg, Evergreen, Colorado; grandchildren, Alaina Seaberg and Bryant De Abreu, Chris and Katherine Seaberg, Jay and Shyla Seaberg, Evan and Vanessa Seaberg and Jon Seaberg; five great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association Panhandle, 5410 Bell Street Suite 411, Amarillo, Texas 79101 or a charity of choice.