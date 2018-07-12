October 11, 1954-July 10, 2018
BETTENDORF — Charles E. Minear, 63, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at his home, with his family by his side.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. A private family inurnment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to a local humane society.
Charles was born in Moline on October 11, 1954, son of Royal and Betty (Mullenix) Minear. He was a 1972 graduate of Moline High School. He worked as a bartender for the family business, and was employed by McLaughlin Body as a welder. He enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, and he especially loved animals.
Survivors include his sister, Bea Minear of Moline, and his brothers, Ken Minear of Bettendorf, and Jerry Minear of Loveland, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elizabeth Minear; a brother, Ed Minear; and his partner, Norman Malone.
Special thanks are sent by the family to the hospice nurses and helpers, and to Chris Calderon of Home Instead.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.