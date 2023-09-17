Charles F. "Chuck" Henry

July 2, 1941 - September 11, 2023

Charles F. "Chuck" Henry, 82, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home, with his wife by his side.

Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Moline, Illinois, at a later date.

Chuck was born July 2, 1941, in Blandinsville, the son of Reginald and Madyln Hardy. He married Sandra Grau February 11, 1978, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa. Chuck held many positions including John Deere Foundry worker, maintenance man, police officer, and auctioneer.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sandy Henry; children: Michael Henry, East Moline, Lisa (Larry) Jones, Chester, Virginia, Charles (Jo) Henry, Fairfax, Iowa, and Robert (Carol) Henry, Port Byron, Illinois; grandchildren: Lawrence D., Larisa, Jemica, Tyler (Kim), Elizjah (Samantha), Austin (Ashlyn); great grandchildren, Ayla, Kelso, Xion, Xzavier, Isiah, Brilee, Bryann, Ronald, Levi, and Dillon; and siblings: Vernon "Pint" (Ruth Ann) Henry, Burlington, Iowa and Sharon French, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild, Nikki; and several siblings.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences my be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.