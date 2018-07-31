December 20, 1930-July 25, 2018
MOLINE — Charles F. Copeland, 87, of Moline, died at his home Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Services will be today, July 31, at 11 a.m., at Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th Street, Rock Island. Cremation will then take place with inurnment at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.
Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Charles was born December 20, 1930, in Parsons, Kansas, to George J. and Serena E. (Breeze) Copeland. He married Oleva McKnight in 1950, and they were later divorced. On October 6, 1980, he married Vergie Witt Strader.
He graduated from Parsons Kansas High School in 1948 and Parsons Junior College in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from August 1950 to June 1952, and was stationed for 15 months in Korea during that conflict. He joined the U.S. Postal Service on December 12, 1952, as a postal transportation clerk in Kansas City, Missouri. He advanced his career in Parsons, becoming Superintendent of Postal Operations. He was Postmaster in Cherryvale, Kansas, and Iola, Kansas, and finally came to be the Postmaster in Moline. He retired in 1989. Charles taught Sunday school and Bible study classes for many years. He loved to read and was an avid Cardinals fan. After retirement, he enjoyed the game of golf.
In addition to his wife, Vergie, survivors include his children, Dawn (Tim) Cunningham of Winsted, Connecticut, Brian (Linnea) Copeland of Wichita, Kansas, Scott (Julie) Strader of Andalusia, Bruce Strader of Rock Island, and daughter-in-law, Linda Strader of Andalusia; grandchildren, Natalie Titus, Emily Copeland, Alaina Khan, Kimberly Strader, Michael Strader and Lisa Terry; nine great-granddaughters; seven great-grandsons; and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Strader; and siblings, Nathan Copeland, Tessie McCall, Evelyn Horn, Clarice Smith, Nola Dean, Janice Hicks and Kathleen Seward.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.