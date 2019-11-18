Charles "Gene" Eugene Walker

August 12, 1935-November 10, 2019
NICHOLS, Iowa — Charles Eugene "Gene" Walker, 84, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life is tentatively planned to be held in the spring of 2020. Memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or Iowa City Hospice.
Charles Eugene Walker was born August 12, 1935, at Yankee Chute, Louisa County, Iowa, the son of Charles S. and Chloe V. Walker. On April 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to Ione B. Juels at the Christian Church in Nichols. Gene had farmed his entire life in the Nichols area and had owned and operated Walker Grain and Fertilizer, selling the business in 1975. From 1954 until 1959 he served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He was a member of the Nichols Christian Church and for 17 years served on the Board of Directors at the Columbus Jct. State Bank. Gene enjoyed hunting for old tractors and made that his hobby after retiring from farming.
He is lovingly survived by his wife Ione of Nichols, three children: Debra K. Santana of Lone Tree, Pamela J. Osterhout of Lone Tree and Michael (Tami) Walker of Nichols, sister Connie Walker of Nichols, six grandchildren: Jennifer Santana, Jessica (Mike) Jefferson, Frank Santana, John (Kenzi) Osterhout, Jacob (Abby) Osterhout and Lindsey (Jacob) Stieger, and nine great-grandchildren: Ava, Leah, Gable, Greta, Grady, Madison, Layne, Noah and Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents.