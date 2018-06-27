October 21, 1936-, June 25, 2018
Charles J. Missel, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018.
Charles was born a son of Carl and Margaret (Hughes) Missel in Wheatland, Iowa, on October 21, 1936. He was united in marriage to Helen Benda on September 10, 1960, in East Pleasant Plain, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 30 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He was a graduate of St. Ambrose Academy and St. Ambrose University, later graduating from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He worked with Esterdahl Mortuary and Runge Mortuary for many years. He served as postmaster in Milan, Illinois, and retired after 30 years of service. He was active with the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities and served on the board, and was a member of the Sierra Club.
Chuck was a lifelong Bears and Cardinals fan. He never missed a game at Assumption High School watching his children and grandchildren play.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years; children, Charles C. Missel, Missouri, Joe (Maureen) Missel, Nevada, Monica (Corey) Schultz, Davenport, Dan (Sandy) Missel, California, Dennis (Josette) Missel, California, and Erin (Gavin) Brady, Missouri; and grandchildren, Alexis, Nick, Benjamin, Mallory, Melissa, Roman, Kyle, Lauren, Rebekah, Nate, Miranda, Raegan, Charlie, Finley and Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents.