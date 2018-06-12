January 8, 1928-June 10, 2018
BOWIE, Texas — Charles Junior Neels, 90, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Bowie, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg, Texas, with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Charles was born on January 8, 1928, in Staunton, Illinois, to Charles and Dora (Cagle) Neels. He served in the United States Coast Guard in the Far East-South Pacific during WWII. Charles then joined the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant.
He was a life time member of the VFW 2153 in Moline, a 70-year member of American Legion 347 in LeClaire, a 60-year member of the Hamilton Lodge 664 in Bettendof, a 60-year Scottish Rite in Davenport, a 60 Shiner in Kaaba, Davenport, and a member of the Bowie Masonic Lodge 578.
Charles was married on September 1, 1950, to Rosa Jane Turner in Moline. He worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company of America for 32 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Lindsay; and brothers, Henry and Kenneth Neels.
Charles is survived by his wife, Rosa Neels of Bellevue; daughter, Sarah Phares and husband Jim of Rock Hill, South Carolina; sons, Mike Neels and wife Elizabeth of LeClaire and Jim Neels and wife Renee of Lone Tree, Iowa; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Neels of Great Falls, Montana.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie,.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made in honor of Charles to the Montague County Cowboy Church at 1600 FM 455, Montague, Texas 76251.