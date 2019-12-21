Charles “Larry” Lessin

Larry was born in McCausland, Iowa, in 1933. He spent his early years helping on the farm, hunting, fishing and trapping along the Mississippi River. At age 14, he owned and raced his own stock car. Larry spent a year in Alaska working for the Alaska Fish & Wildlife, which led to his love of bears and Alaskan wildlife. Larry graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and taught Industrial Arts in Davenport High School. Larry and Carol were married February 7, 1959. In 1965, Larry and Carol settled in Cohasset, MN with their three children. Larry started a machine shop, and later created and manufactured Charmaster Wood Furnaces for 45 years. Larry did not know the word “retirement”, always wanting to start new projects. He had a wide variety of interests including working the land, flying model airplanes, auto racing and enjoying his many beloved Bassett Hounds.