December 18, 2019
COHASSET, Minn. -- Charles “Larry” Lessin, lived 86 well lived years, died unexpectedly in his sleep on December 18, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Larry was born in McCausland, Iowa, in 1933. He spent his early years helping on the farm, hunting, fishing and trapping along the Mississippi River. At age 14, he owned and raced his own stock car. Larry spent a year in Alaska working for the Alaska Fish & Wildlife, which led to his love of bears and Alaskan wildlife. Larry graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and taught Industrial Arts in Davenport High School. Larry and Carol were married February 7, 1959. In 1965, Larry and Carol settled in Cohasset, MN with their three children. Larry started a machine shop, and later created and manufactured Charmaster Wood Furnaces for 45 years. Larry did not know the word “retirement”, always wanting to start new projects. He had a wide variety of interests including working the land, flying model airplanes, auto racing and enjoying his many beloved Bassett Hounds.
Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leona; two brothers, Don and Jack Lessin; sister, Marvelle Claussen; and brother-in-law, Russell Claussen. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; daughters, Marie (Gary) Gibeau, Andrea Lessin; son, Christopher (Kristi) Lessin; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Sue Lessin; and 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 from 5–7 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, Minn., and 1 hour prior to the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Mon., Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, Minn. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, Minn.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home of Grand Rapids, MN. www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.