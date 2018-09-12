Charles McArthur
February 3, 1938-September 8, 2018
MOLINE — Charles “Charlie” McArthur, 80, of Moline died Saturday, September 8, 2018, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. All need to use 70th Street for access to the funeral home due to road construction.
Charlie was born on February 3, 1938, in Mexico, Maine, the son of William H. and Agnes H. (Don) McArthur. He married Barbara S. Sellar on April 16, 1960, in Winthrop, Maine. Charlie worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a mechanical engineer, and retired in 1994 as director of product assurance.
Charlie was a 32nd Degree Mason, Augusta Lodge and a Shriner. He was also a former president of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees). He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and being with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Barb; children, Bill (Lynn) McArthur, Greenville, South Carolina, Gerri (Joe) Whitcomb, Bloomington, Illinois, and Lorri McArthur, Moline; grandchildren, Eric, Melissa, Sarah, Jon, Chris, Jacob and Molly; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Lila, Madison, and Colton; sister, Barbara (Levi) Ross, Bangor, Maine.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
