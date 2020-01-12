July 2, 1935-January 8, 2020

WALCOTT -- Charlie Harms, 84, a resident of Walcott, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home.

Per Charlie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlie was born July 2, 1935, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Anton and Lola (Beckwith) Harms. Charlie married Mickey Hengl. She preceded him in death on December 10, 1983.

Charlie was a sheet metal worker for Local 91. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and riding his Harley Davidson. He was a member of the local ABATE chapter. Charlie was an avid supporter of King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Denise (Gary) Peek of Walcott, and Tony (Lynette) Harms of Davenport; grandchildren, Nick (Kayleigh) Thomas, Cory (Karri Lang) Peek, and Kyle Harms; great-grandchildren, Ka'Myah Bennett, Nora Thomas, and Emery Kuhlman.

In addition to his wife, Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be made to Charlie's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.