May 1, 1931-June 26, 2020

MOLINE -- Charlotte E. DeWispelaere, 89, of Moline, passed away, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory. We require that you wear face masks. A private funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will be at St. Mary Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Silvis Food Pantry S.P.E.C. or masses.

Charlotte was born on May 1, 1931, in Moline, the daughter of John “Jack” and Ruby (Nichols) Herstedt. She married Frank DeWispelaere August 30, 1952. He preceded her on March 25, 2002. Charlotte was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart. She was currently a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She loved learning of any kind, puzzles, games, and sewing. Charlotte was a Eucharistic Minister.

Survivors include her children; Kathy Pulford, Walter (Gwen) DeWispelaere, Linda (Barry) McNeill and John DeWispelaere, 7 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law; Shirley Herstedt, and nieces and nephews, honorary daughter Lori King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother, Paul.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.