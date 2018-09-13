February 23, 1938-September 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — Charmaine Barbara Coghill, 80, of Davenport passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018, at her family home where she was raised.
Charmaine was born at Mercy Hospital in Davenport on February 23, 1938, to Charles and Margaret (Middleberger) Coghill.
She graduated from Davenport High School in 1957. She worked for and made Buddy L trucks. She also worked for Bendix Corporation and retired from M.A. Ford after 50 years of service.
In her younger years, Charmaine was a member of a traveling, semi-pro softball team. As she got older she continued to travel through bowling and and golf tournaments, where she met her special friend, Sandy. She also enjoyed gambling from time to time.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa.
Interment will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.
Charmaine is survived by her brother, Charles "Chuck" (Michelle) Coghill of Durant, nephews, Nathan (Kathy) Coghill and Sean (Emma) Coghill; niece, Heather (Ivan) Rae; and her special friend, Sandy Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Adam Scott Coghill.
Memorial contributions may be made to King's Harvest-Pet Ministries in her name.
