October 1, 1955-November 15, 2019
MOLINE - Cheryl Joann Harris, 64, of Moline, passed away at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline. Visitation will begin two hours before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Cheryl was born in Moline on October 1, 1955. She was the daughter of Franklin J. and Mary A. (Hynd) Rice. Cheryl married William R. Harris in East Moline on February 13, 1982. She was a member of First Assembly of God, East Moline.
Survivors include her husband, William, Moline; children, Heather (James) Callion, Colona, Beth (Todd) Best, Bettendorf, Matthew (Kathy) Harris, Moline, Erika Reyes, Davenport; 13 grandchildren; Elijah, Juliana, Josiah, Graceilyn, Jessalyn, Noah, Jeremiah, Joshua, Isaiah, Emma, Jacob, Jackson, Jazzmin; 2 sisters, Ramona (Junior) Hart, Durant, Iowa, Kathy (Les) Hudnall, Coyne Center, Ill., and 2 brothers, Jeff (Vicki) Rice, Port Byron, and Steve Rice, Moline.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother and 1 granddaughter, Angelica.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.