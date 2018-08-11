October 12, 1954-August 9, 2018
BURLINGTON - Cheryl Loring, 63, of Burlington, was called into heaven at 5:57 a.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Great River Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Born October 12, 1954, in Ottumwa, Iowa, she was the daughter of Virgil and Doris (Sipes) Curtis. She married Edward E. Loring on March 7, 1974, in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Cheryl graduated from Pekin High School in 1972 and later attended Keokuk Nursing School. She was a self-employed house cleaner for 37 years. She was a member of Harmony Bible Church, Burlington. Her hobbies included swimming, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren, sending cards for any and every occasion, kayaking, taking photos of family members for lasting memories and eating ice cream. Cheryl loved everybody and was a very caring wife, mom, grandma and sister. Her kindness was not a weakness, but rather a strength that was infectious, making everyone around her happier and better.
Survivors include Edward, her husband of 44 years; daughter, Brandi (Andy) Blunck and grandsons Devin and Carter of Davenport; son, Brandon Loring and grandson Baily of Burlington; sisters, Linda O'Rourke of Osprey, Florida, Elaine Woosley of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Janice Anderson of Wayland, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant sisters.
The funeral service for Cheryl Loring will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 13, at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Nathan Williams will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, August 12, at Lunning Chapel.
A memorial has been established.