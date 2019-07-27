Chester A. Hafner

November 5, 1942-July 25, 2019
LETTS, Iowa - Chester A. "Chet" Hafner, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the University Hospitals and Clinics.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Letts United Methodist Church. Reverend Masha Gerot will officiate. A time of food and fellowship will take place immediately following the service at the church. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Letts United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Chet was born on November 5, 1942, the son of Clinton and Mary E. Brookhart Hafner. He married Pat M. Parmer on June 22, 1963, in Muscatine, Iowa.
Chet was a farmer for all his life. He was a member of the Letts United Methodist Church and on the L-M School board for nine years. Chester was also on Muscatine Mutual Insurance board for 34 years.
He enjoyed wood working and golf. He loved to farm, 80 acres of the farm has been in the family for 134 years. He also enjoyed helping at the church and spoiling his grandkids.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Pat M. Hafner of Letts; two sons, Brett Hafner and his wife, Kim, of Columbus Junction, and Bart Hafner and his wife, Janita, of Letts; his grandchildren, Marissa of Cedar Falls, and Brady and Logan Hafner, of Letts; his brother, Gary Hafner and wife, Pam, of Letts; his brother-in-law, Robert Martz Sr. and wife, Mary, of Muscatine; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Mary Hafner; his sister, Janice Martz; his nephew, Robert Lee Martz Jr; and twin grandsons, Dustin and Daniel Hafner.