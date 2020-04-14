Chief Terrence Allen Engle

Private family services will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. A formal ceremony will be held after covid-19. Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (QCLEOM).

Terrence was born on April 9, 1963, in Rock Island, the son of Tommie and Sandra (Nesham) Engle. He married Kathleen Ellen Suhl on Jan. 19, 2002, in Rock Island. Terry was Police Chief over the Village of Hampton Police Department. Terry received the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators 2000 IACLEA Award for Valor while employed by Black Hawk College in Moline. Terry loved his family and friends unconditionally and was a man of God. Terry's many joys in life included playing golf and watching the Masters Tournament, flying airplanes as he had a private pilot's license, riding motorcycles, Corvettes and old cars, craft beer, traveling, submarines and loved life in general.