July 29, 1942-June 15, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Chloerene J. Johnson, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, at St Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island.
A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. The family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Inurnment will be private at Clarence Cemetery, Iowa.
Memorials may be made in care of UnityPoint Hospice.
Chloerene Johnson was born July, 29, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, a daughter of Everett and Wilma Parr Mitchell. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1960. Chloerene worked as a gaming supervisor at the Casinos.
Those left to honor her memory include her 3 sons, Gregory Johnson, Las Vegas, Nev., John (Carol) Johnson, LeClaire, Iowa, and Kurt (Debbie) Johnson, Springdale Ark.; 5 grandchildren, David, Shaun, Shane, Jay and Angela Johnson; 4 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Peyton, Oliver and Abigail; sister Connie Hoffman of Eldridge, Iowa; 2 brothers, Michael (Sandra) Mitchell, Arizona, Patrick (Nancy) Mitchell, Bettendorf, Iowa; and special friends, Marlene Johnson, Robert Kamp and Joe Slusher, who were her guardian angels.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth Lund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com