Chris Blake

June 5, 1925-July 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Chris Johannes Blake, 93, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Chris was born on the family farm in Scott County on June 5, 1925, to Henry Sr. and Adolfina (Badtram) Blake. Chris proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War as Sgt. 1st Class.
Chris married Deloris M. Van Den Berghe on January 24, 1953, in Davenport.
In his early years, Chris drove fuel truck for Consumer's Petroleum Co. In 1953, he took over his family farm and continued to work on his century farm his entire life.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Dixon American Legion Post 353. He served on the board of directors of Swiss Valley Farms, River Valley Coop and the Mississippi Valley Fair. He also served as a 4-H leader and supervised the MVF dairy show for many years.
He enjoyed playing the accordion, polka music, Oliver tractors, Holstein cows, ice cream and bowling. He enjoyed playing cards and was a member of numerous card clubs.
His wealth was in his family and friends.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory.
Interment will be in the Maysville Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Dixon American Legion.
Chris is survived by his wife, Deloris; children, Karen (Lonny) Ganzer of Eldridge, Roger (Jodi) Blake of Davenport, Randy (Cindy) Blake of LeClaire, Rick Blake of Long Grove, Keith (Colette) Blake of Eldridge, Kathy (Geoff) Polzin of Donahue, Kevin (Cindy) Blake of Walcott and Karol (Keith) Martz of Blue Grass; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Anita (George) Christoff; and brothers, Henry Blake Jr. and Donavan (Carolyn) Blake, all of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Sallie Blake; and sister-in-law, Virginia Blake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Up With Families (supports families with special needs children), Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or Maysville Fire Department in his memory.
