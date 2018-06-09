January 18, 1920-June 7, 2018
LOWDEN, Iowa — Chris W. Boedeker, 98, passed away on Thursday June 7, 2018, at the Clarence Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be held at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden on Sunday June 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Van Horn Cemetery with a private family luncheon to follow.
Chris was born January 18, 1920, south of Clarence to Dick and Mary Deerberg Boedeker. He married Phyllis Wenndt on July 7, 1956, in Lowden, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Phyllis; daughters, Karla (Dennis) Ruther of Lowden, Nancy (Victor) Manilla of Centennial, Colorado, and Becky (Steve) Kerns of Clearfield, Iowa; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jean Baal of Broomfield, Colorado; and brother, Henry Boedeker of Lowden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry; brothers, Paul, Richard, Don, and Norman; and infant sister, Milda.
Chris served his country in the Army in World War II and was a member of the Lowden American Legion for over 75 years. He was a member of Zion UCC, farmed in the Lowden area and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, playing cards, and going dancing with Phyllis.
