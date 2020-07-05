July 14, 1934-June 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Christa M. Hebbel, 85, of Davenport went home to her Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Senior Star Elmore Place.

A celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 7, 2020, at Runge Mortuary and Cremation Center, 838 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, Iowa, 52807. A private burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Christa was born in Davenport to Engelbert Friedrick (Fred) and Anna (Nickelsen) July 14, 1934. Christa graduated from Davenport High School in 1953. She married Donald Hebbel on May 22, 1971. She was a librarian for Alan Shepard Elementary in Long Grove, Iowa. Christa retired from International Harvester/Rock Island Plant in 1984.

Christa was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 60 years.

Christa loved to help people. Some of her volunteer work included the Putnam Museum, Mississippi Valley Blood Center, Birdies for Charity and St. Paul Lutheran Church. With the church she did two mission trips to help with flood victims. Don and Christa enjoyed traveling and much of it was done overseas.