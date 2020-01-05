October 29, 1949-January 2, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral Services for Christine A. Clark, 70, Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded prior to the service. The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport.

Christine passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home in Davenport.

Christine Anne Clark was born October 29, 1949, in Chicago, a daughter of Lawrence and Norma (Venable) Clark. She married Lupe Vargas and from this union, her children were born. She later married Dean McCarthy. Christine married Roger E. Demarest December 6, 2013, in Marco Island, Florida.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christine was an LPN for many years. She later went back to school and earned an Associate Degree from Trinity College of Nursing, becoming a Registered Nurse. Christine's nursing career was varied and included working with Alzheimer's patients at Davenport Lutheran Home, infectious disease patients with Dr. Louis Katz, and as a psychiatric nurse at Genesis, Trinity and other medical facilities. She retired in 2013. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.