May 17, 1956-February 16, 2019
PALM BAY, Fla. - Christine Kiss, 62, Palm Bay, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis, Peoria, Ill.
A family celebration will take place at a later date.
Christine Tarbay was born on May 17, 1956, in Moline, the daughter of Thomas and Evelyn Knisel Tarby. She graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1974. She married Frank Kiss on Feb. 14, 1990, in Palm Bay.
Christine was a systems administrator for GE Controls, Melborne, Fla. She was a Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed sewing and baking with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Frank; daughter, Sarah Napier, Palm Bay; grandchildren, Courtney Frisbee, Hallie Alford and Christian Whitaker; her father Tom, Moline; sisters, Dodie Hollinger, Moline, and Penny (Joe) Cannella, Springfield, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn, brother, Ray and Frank's parents, Frank and Del Kiss.
