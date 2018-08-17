Christopher Bunch

December 5, 2003-August 14, 2018
MOLINE - Christopher E. Bunch, 14, of Moline, passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Services for Christopher will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Christopher was born on December 5, 2003, in Silvis, a son of Elijah and Destiny (Sharp) Bunch. Chris was getting ready to start his freshman year at Moline High School. He had played Little League Baseball, football and River Bandits T-Ball. He enjoyed You Tube, vlogging, being outdoors, good food and listening to music.
Survivors include his mother and step father, Destiny and Jared Maynard, Moline; father and step mother, Elijah Bunch and Alma Martinez, Rock Island; siblings, Jeramiah Bunch, Cassandra Sird, Marely Bunch, Mateo Bunch; step siblings, Skyler Maynard and Lylah Maynard; grandparents, Wesley Bunch (Karen Bennett), Davenport, Larry and Denise Dreifurst, East Moline; great-grandparents, Loyal and Karen Tullius, Port Byron, Lefty, and Margaret Dreifurst, Moline; and many aunts and uncles.
Christopher was preceded in death by his grandmother, Debbie Bunch; great-grandparents, Joseph and Clydell Mendoza, Robert Guinn; and an uncle, Joseph Robert Dreifurst.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com