March 21, 1989-July 23, 2018
MOLINE — Christopher L. Ehmsen, 29, of Moline, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at Aperion Care Moline, East Moline.
A hospitality gathering and visitation with Harris Pizza and cocktails will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Casual attire is encouraged. Cremation will take place after services at Trimble Crematory. Trimble Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the family, for a fund to be established in Chris' memory.
Christopher Leone Ehmsen was born March 21, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Penny Leone Ehmsen. He graduated from Moline High School in 2007. He worked in sales for Abraham's in Davenport, Jewel-Osco in Moline, and O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Moline and most recently at the East Moline location.
He loved rebuilding cars and motorcycles. He was an avid gun collector and "Star Wars" fan.
Chris is survived by his mother and step-father, Penny and Richard Sullivan of East Moline; his father, Kerry Gillihan and his wife and son, Regina and Dalton, all of Louisiana; a brother, Matthew Ehmsen of East Moline; a half-sister, Cassie Walker of Phillipsburg, Kansas; his grandfather, Harry (Patty) Ehmsen of Coralville, Iowa; a step-grandfather, Bob Gilliam of St. Louis; a step-sister, Angie Sullivan of East Moline; a step-brother, Richard (Gabrielle) Sullivan of Kenosha, Wisconsin; his uncle, Harry (Heidi) Ehmsen of Iowa City, and their two children; his aunt, Lynn (Denny) Price of Blue Grass, and their daughter, Tammy Vugrin; and a beloved step-niece, Addison Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Verna Gilliam and Susan Ehmsen.
