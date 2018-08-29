March 30, 1957 — August 27, 2018
ALPHA, Illinois — Christopher W. Young, 61, of Alpha, Illinois, died Monday August 27, 2018, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, at the First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Rock Island. Burial is in the Western Township Cemetery, Orion, IL. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha where memorials may be left to an education fund for his daughter, Clarissa. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
He was born March 30, 1957 in Galesburg, IL, to Howard and Corinne Sue (Swanson) Young. He was a 1975 graduate of Valley Senior High School in Abingdon, IL.
Christopher married Renee H. Thorman on June 3, 2006 in Alpha, IL.
He was employed as a shop manager at Eagle Foods in Milan. Chris was later employed in construction industry as a truck driver and currently co-owned Hope-Young Trucking, Inc. in Alpha.
He enjoyed fishing with his daughter, Clarissa and collecting coins.
Christopher is survived by his wife, Renee, a daughter, Clarissa Young, at home, one granddaughter, Madison Young of Cambridge, IL, one sister Charri (Richard) Simmons of Galesburg, IL, one half-sister, Jaynee (Patrick) Scott of Bettendorf, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Jennifer, one son, Jeremy and one brother, Kevin.