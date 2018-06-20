August 28, 1963-June 18, 2018
NEWHALL, Calif. — Christopher William Kennedy, son of William Kennedy and Carol Ashbacher of Davenport, passed away June 18, 2018, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Chris was born August 28, 1963, in Macomb, Illinois. He was 54 years old. Chris had lived in Newhall, California, the past six years. He is survived by his mother and father, stepmother, Dottie Kennedy, and stepfather, Richard Ashbacher, both of Davenport. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Kennedy (Jennie) of Cypress, California; his sister, Kara Roth (William) of Valencia, California; and stepbrothers Bart Ward and family of Des Moines and Barry Ward of Davenport. He leaves six nieces and nephews, Eric, Stephen, Maureen and Katie Kennedy and Jenna and Lexi Roth. He loved his nieces and nephews and followed their lives as if they were his own children. The last family event he was able to attend was the wedding of Katie to Neal Sheusi on May 18. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Harold Ashbacher.
Chris attended Davenport schools, graduating from Central High School in 1981. He continued his education with both a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa and postgraduate work at the University of Tennessee.
Chris was an extremely intelligent person, wowing trivia teams with his vast knowledge of history, geography, literature, music, architecture and drama. He was also somewhat of a Frank Lloyd Wright expert and one of his favorite activities over the past few years was being a docent at Hollyhock House in Los Angeles. He loved to travel and was on a trip to England and Scotland last summer when he was taken ill.
Chris spent the past three years teaching at St. Monica's High School in Santa Monica, California. Those were surely the happiest years of his life as he was finally doing what he was meant to do: teach history. He was very popular with both the students and faculty and will be sorely missed by them.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Davenport Central High School Drama Department.