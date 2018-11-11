September 16, 1950 - November 8, 2018
DEWITT - Cindy Corson, 68, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Cynthia Sue Broughton was born September 16, 1950, in Davenport to James and Virginia (Suiter) Broughton. She was a 1968 graduate of Bettendorf High School and attended Marycrest College in Davenport. Cindy married Franklin Corson October 3, 1970, in LeClaire. They resided in DeWitt, where they raised their daughters, Heather and Hilary. Cindy was employed by the DeWitt School System as a Secretary for over 20 years until retirement.
Cindy enjoyed Coca-Cola and had an extensive collection of Coke memorabilia. She loved listening to music at home on her jukebox and at concerts, especially her favorites, The Eagles and The Beach Boys. She was an avid reader and liked to curl up with a good book. Cindy cherished time spent in the company of dear friends and family, and adored her grandson, Jack. She will be remembered for her kind heart and warm smile.
Surviving are her daughters, Heather Corson Reed of Clive and Hilary Ann Corson of San Antonio, Texas; her grandson, Jack Edward Reed; her brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Ann Broughton of Bettendorf; her sister, Tina Caperon of Manteca, California; her former husband, Frank Corson of DeWitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Andrew Reed, Lt. Col., USMC.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018. A private family graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.