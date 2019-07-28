Cindy L. DeBroeck
August 30, 1957-July 26, 2019
LAKE ALFRED, FL — Cindy L. DeBroeck, 61, of Lake Alfred, Fla., formerly of Milan, died Friday, July 26, 2019 in Rock Island. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx).
Cindy was born in Racine, Wisc. on August 30, 1957, a daughter of Milton and Joyce Morissette Glenna. She married Leonard DeBroeck III on September 19, 1981 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Cindy last worked for the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41. She enjoyed playing BINGO, traveling, fishing and sewing. Cindy loved raising her three boys. She cherished time spent with family and adored her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Leonard DeBroeck III, Lake Alfred, Fla.; sons, Leonard (Lisa) DeBroeck IV, Moline, Tom DeBroeck, Orlando and Tim (Teri) DeBroeck, Orlando; grandchildren, Evelyn, Colton, Easton and Gavin DeBroeck; and siblings, Mike (Cherri) Soden, Alexandria, Minn., Dan (Deb) Soden, Alexandria, Minn., Vicki Tyler, Champlin, Minn., Randy Glenna, Ham Lake, Minn., Bob Soden, Cass Lake, Minn., Bill Soden, Fort Myers, Fla. and Wendy Everling, Rockford, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
