Clara A. Speth
February 9, 1931-November 10, 2018
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Clara A. Speth, 87, of Davenport, will be 10:30am Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St, Davenport. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation on Thursday at the church from 10am until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Victory Building Fund or the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Mrs. Speth passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Clara Ann Blondell was born February 9, 1931, in Long Grove, a daughter of Camiel Joseph and Marguerite (Beert) Blondell. She was united in marriage to Donald R. Speth on September 24, 1949 in Long Grove. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2010.
She was a homemaker and had also been a secretary for several businesses over the years.
She was a Charter and Life Member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Genesis Volunteer, and a member of Plus 60. She also enjoyed playing euchre with her Tuesday card club.
Survivors include sons Dale Speth, Davenport, and Terry (Carolyn) Speth, Atkins, IA; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister Sharon Mazak, LeClaire; brother Donald (Ann) Blondell, Davenport; and daughter in law Cindy Speth, Cedar Rapids.
In addition to her husband Donald, she was preceded in death by son David, grandson Brian Speth, great grandson Scotty Speth, sister Lucille (Eugene) Green, brother Gary Blondell, and brother in law Steve Mazak.
