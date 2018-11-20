Clara Manning
Jan. 6, 1936-Nov. 17, 2018
DAVENPORT - Clara L. Manning, 82, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Davenport Lutheran Home, Davenport.
Services are 2:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 – 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation noon to 2:00 p.m. Monday with services following. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.
Clara was born Jan. 6, 1936 in Kirksville, Missouri, a daughter of Charles and Ethel Klingsmith Manning. Prior to her retirement, Clara was a cook and baker.
She was a member of First Bible Missionary Church, Davenport. She was an avid reader and enjoyed polka dancing.
Surviving are her daughters, Lesley Wenger, Davenport, Julie Castro, Kansas, and Lorrie Espino, California; son, Rick Long, Moline; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and her dear friend, Nancy Knapper.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Debbie Perez and Jackie Rico; and her sister, Charlotte Harris.
